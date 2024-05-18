John Stamos has shared a new photo of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reuniting with their Full House castmates.

In celebration of the late Bob Saget, on what would have been the actor and comedian's 68th birthday on Friday, Stamos posted a black-and-white photo from when the cast came together for Saget's funeral in January 2022.

"Happy Birthday Bob," he captioned the nostalgic shot, in which the twins pose alongside Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin.

"This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears," Stamos said in his tribute. "That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our 'Full House' family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all."



"Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give," the actor concluded. "Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say. 💔."

Notoriously private, the Olsen twins have not been part of many of the cast's reunions, nor did they appear on the sitcom's Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House. However, the pair were present at Saget's funeral, and, after the actor and comedian's death due to accidental head trauma in the early days of 2022, a source shared with ET that Mary-Kate and Ashley had maintained a "very special relationship" with their TV dad throughout the years.

"Bob was very protective of them and texted them regularly over the years," the source said at the time.

The source added that it was never a question of whether or not the twins would attend the memorial and that while it was an emotional day, it was also a blessing to be able to be surrounded by so many of the beloved comedian's loved ones and share memories and laughs in his honor. The source notes the service was "very special" and that "all [of Saget's] favorite people were together in one room."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen jointly played the role of youngest daughter Michelle Tanner on 'Full House.' - ABC

Stamos previously opened up about the Olsen twins' presence at Saget's funeral in an October 2023 interview with Howard Stern.

"They came to Bob's funeral, and it was so beautiful," Stamos told host . "They got us all together and said, 'We love you. We loved our childhood. We're grateful for you guys, we thank you for making those eight years so beautiful for us. We have such fond memories.'"

"Everyone just needed to hear that," Stamos added.

RELATED CONTENT: