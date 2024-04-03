Dave Coulier is reflecting on the profound friendship he shared with the late Bob Saget.

In a touching moment on the latest episode of Coulier's podcast, Full House Rewind, the 64-year-old actor shared a voicemail left by his late Full House co-star and friend before his untimely death in 2022. The message, recorded after Coulier's brother, Dan, died of suicide, captured Saget's compassion and support for his friend during a difficult time.

Joined by Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, on the podcast, Coulier took a moment to reflect on their cherished memories of Saget, illustrating the deep bond shared among the cast of the beloved sitcom.

"When my brother, Danny. took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail," Coulier revealed. "It was an audio hug. I love Bob and he loved me too. I'd like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me. Maybe someday you can pass along the same kind of compassion for someone you love."

The emotional voicemail, played for listeners, showcased Saget's genuine concern and affection for Coulier. "I know it's not a time to call, but I'm right here 24/7 right now, right here," Saget's voice trembled with emotion. "I love you Dave, and I'm so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I'm so sorry. So I'm here. I'm here 24/7, just call me any time. Doesn't have to be now, it can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much."

Saget, who portrayed patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House alongside Coulier's Joey Gladstone, tragically died in on Jan. 9, 2022 due to head trauma. He was 65.

Coulier fondly reminisced about Saget's profound capacity for affection on his podcast, describing him as "the biggest hugger I ever knew." Encouraging listeners, he emphasized the importance of expressing love and compassion to those dear to them. "Don't miss an opportunity to tell the people you care about that you love them," Coulier urged.

Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at '90s Con in March 2023, where they dished on the real-life family the stars of Full House have created off-set.

"We text each other a lot and stay connected, but I think it was Bob's (Saget) memorial, for all of us together," Coulier said of the last time the whole group was together.

Bure added, "But Dave doesn't live in California anymore. So, we all see each other more often than we get to see Dave. But we were all together at Jodie's wedding. And Andrea (Barber) and I, we just kinda hang out all the time. I was with John (Stamos) and Lori (Loughlin) just last month. We had a dinner with Kelly [Rizzo]."

There for each other in the good times and the bad, Coulier said the group's chemistry started from day one on set.

"I think you either just have that chemistry or you don't, and we had that from day one," Coulier said. "We just all bonded."

He continued, "I knew Bob from the stand-up days, so we were already friends. I met Bob when I was 18 years old at a club in Detroit. John and I became instant buddies. And the kids..."

Bure interjected, "And you guys were amazing grown adults that were very welcoming to embrace us as kids and hang out. Dave took me to the circus when I was 12. He took me to my first hockey game. And this is all off the set. So, they were just like real uncles, real dads, real friends. And that just built over time."

