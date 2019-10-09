John Stamos Takes Adorable Shirtless Bathroom Selfie With Son Billy

John Stamos has the most adorable mini-me! The 56-year-old Fuller House star shared the sweetest mirror selfie with his 1-year-old son, Billy, on Tuesday night.

In the bathroom pic, a shirtless Stamos has a towel wrapped around his waist and is holding his precious son in his arms. Both of the Stamos men have their brunette locks slicked back and Billy is sporting a big grin.

Back in June, Stamos got emotional talking to ET's Nancy O'Dell about being a first-time parent. Calling Billy "the most beautiful baby," he added, "He's just so innocent. I've never seen so much joy on a kid before today. You want to protect him."

Stamos added that he and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, are interested in having another child, "if [Billy] ever leaves me and my wife alone."

"We would love to have another one," he shared. "I'm learning there are a lot of messed up people in this world, and it takes so much time and patience that my wife has and energy and money and kindness and love."

Stamos is getting ready to star as Chef Louis in ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! on Nov. 5. He announced the casting news with another sweet shot of Billy last month.

"Young William helping me celebrate the announcement that I’ll be playing scoundrel, Chef Louie in #TheLittleMermaidLive on @abcnetwork Nov. 5th," he wrote at the time. "The special will be a never-before-seen hybrid format featuring live performances as well as portions of the animated feature film, which is marking its 30th anniversary."

