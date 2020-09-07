John Travolta enjoyed a sunny day out with his daughter and a group of friends. The actor joined his longtime buddy, rocker Tommy Lee, and Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, to celebrate her birthday.

Travolta was joined on Friday by his 20-year-old daughter, Ella. They had a big lunch celebration with Lee and Furlan, as well as Lee's son, Brandon, and Furlan's gal pals, Mikaela Hoover and Daniella Beckerman.

Travolta took to Instagram to commemorate the gathering -- which was held out doors in the patio dining area, due to coronavirus precautions.

"Lovely lunch today with the Lee’s," Travolta captioned the beaming snapshot. "Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!"

Furlan celebrated her birthday festivities as well, taking to her Instagram story to share some pics of the get-together.

"Early bday lunch with my favorite people," wrote Furlan, who turned 34 on Saturday.

Travolta's joyful birthday message is his first post to Instagram since August 21, when he shared a video of himself and Ella dancing to honor and celebrate Kelly Preston. Travolta's wife died on July 12 at the age of age of 57, after a long battle with breast cancer.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," he captioned the post. "One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me."

