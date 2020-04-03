Tommy and Brandon Lee are making the most of quarantine! The formerly at-odds father-son duo seems to be spending time together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 57-year-old rocker took to social media to share a video of him and his son smoking while lifting weights.

"Don’t try this at home kids!!! 🚨," he captioned the video, which reads, "All the smokers in quarantine right now..."

In the clip the pair puff on their cigarettes while lifting hand weights as Seether's "Let You Down" plays in the background.

The 23-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star comments on the post, "Wow...😂," and posted the video to his Instagram Stories.

Tommy's wife, Brittany Furlan, also commented on the post, writing, "No smoking!!! 😩."

It seems that Tommy and Brandon's relationship is in a better place these days. Back in 2018, Tommy alleged that Brandon assaulted him. The pair had a heated back-and-forth feud on social media, some of which played out on Brandon's first season on The Hills reboot.

In June 2019, the reality star expressed to ET his concerns when it came to the footage detailing the drama between him and his father airing on the MTV program.

"I mean, that's something that I've tried to keep private between me and my dad, but it's definitely, you know, it's inevitable that it spills over onto my show," he said at the time. "It's a big part of my life. It's something that was really prevalent in my life at the time, during most of the filming process. So I think you'll get to see a little bit of that. It [was] definitely a hard time for both of us."

For more from Brandon, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandon Thomas Lee on 'Hills' Hookups and Getting Blocked By Spencer Pratt (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Brandon Lee Reveals He's Nervous to Watch Back His Fight With Dad Tommy Lee on 'The Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

Tommy Lee and Son Brandon Make Amends Following Feud

Tommy Lee Claims He Paid $130,000 For Brandon's Rehab Following Son's Threatening Post

Related Gallery