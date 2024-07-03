Lisa Vanderpump announced that her father, John Vanderpump, has died.

The Vanderpump Rules star and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Wednesday. Accompanying the announcement was a photo of 63-year-old Lisa posing with her father outdoors.

In the caption, Lisa expressed her grief, writing, "I will miss you daddy … Broken-hearted. Rest in peace."

Details surrounding John's death, including the cause and location, have not been disclosed just yet.

In the comments section of her post, friends and fans extended their condolences. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice commented, "So sorry for your loss."

Lisa shared the same photo of her father in October 2022, noting that she was visiting him in the U.K. "Aagh it’s was so good to spend time with my daddy in England where he lives..Home now," she wrote at the time.

In June 2019, Lisa's mother, Jean Vanderpump, died at age 84. A year prior to that, her brother, Mark Vanderpump, passed away by suicide. He was 59.

While on RuPaul's talk show in June 2019, Lisa spoke about the death of her brother.

"I'm also all about talking about what's happening in your life because when you reach out to people, when you share your stories, people will benefit from your experience, and you can say how you worked through it or maybe how you can prevent something in the future," she said. "So reaching out and being the best you can be and being the best support to those around you, if you're going through something, it's OK. We're all gonna go through something."

