John Witherspoon's Cause of Death Revealed

John Witherspoon’s cause of death has been confirmed as a heart attack.

The actor and comedian died at his Sherman Oaks, California, home on Oct. 29. He was 77.

His death certificate states that his immediate cause of death was myocardial infarction, a medical term for a heart attack.



The document also reveals that Witherspoon was suffering from underlying medical conditions.

Coronary artery disease and obesity are listed as sequential conditions leading to the fatal attack, while hypertension is also mentioned as a contributing factor (but not one that directly resulted in his death.)

A week after his death, celebrities including David Letterman, Chris Rock and Ice Cube honored the beloved star at a memorial service in Los Angeles, where his open casket was surrounded by white flowers and family photos.

“Laughter is the medicine for our mind, body and soul,” Ice Cube said during his eulogy. “It helps us get through this crazy world, and God bless the ones that make us laugh. John was naturally funny. No matter how bad a script was, [there] was nothing you could do to harness John’s funny. It was going to come through. He was going to turn it into magic and that was his true gift.”

