Johnny Depp's Libel Lawyer Girlfriend: Who Is Joelle Rich?

Johnny Depp’s new romance is on the partner track! Depp, 59, is dating his former lawyer, Joelle Rich.

A source tells ET, "Johnny and Joelle are dating."

The U.K.-based attorney represented the actor in his libel lawsuit against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, after the outlet published an article in April 2018 referring to Depp as a "wife beater." Depp ultimately lost the lawsuit in 2020.

The attorney is listed as a partner on the Schillings Law Company’s website. In her about section, it notes that Rich has over a decade of experience practicing law. A section of her info breaks down the type of cases she takes on.

Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

“Often acting for her clients in times of crisis, Joelle works to defend their reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media,” it reads. “She has particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

In addition to representing Depp, Rich also was one of the partners, through Schillings, to work on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 case against the Mail on Sunday, which they ultimately won. Schillings has also taken on other notable clients including Ryan Giggs and J.K. Rowling.

Rich also has several accolades under her belt. According to the site, Rich received the award for ‘Future Leader Initiative of the Year’ in 2021 as part of the Citywealth Future Leaders awards.

STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Outside of the courtroom, Rich is reportedly in the process of divorcing her husband Jonathan Rich after more than a decade of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and share two children. Us Weekly reports that Rich was already estranged from her husband when she met Depp.

Rich is active on Instagram. However, her page is private.

While she and Depp have not publicly confirmed their romance, Rich was on hand to offer support during his case against ex-wife, Amber Heard. During the trial, which took place in Alexandria, Virginia, Rich did make at least two appearances during the six-week trial reportedly in a show of support.

She was photographed at least twice in May, once outside the courthouse next to Depp, who was showing her something on his phone, and again inside the courtroom when she was seen hugging one of Depp's attorneys, Camille Vasquez.

RELATED CONTENT:

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Former UK Lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' Relationship Timeline: Romance to Testimony

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Addresses Romance Rumors

Johnny Depp Not Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery