Johnny Hardwick, Voice Actor of Dale on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64

Johnny Hardwick has died. The man behind the voice of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill was pronounced dead on Tuesday at his Texas home, multiple outlets report. He was 64.

Hardwick's body was discovered by police after they were called to his home for a welfare check, law enforcement sources told TMZ, who was first to report the news. No foul play is suspected, and Hardwick's cause of death is still pending, the outlets report.

Hardwick, who was born in Austin, Texas, got his start in stand-up comedy, even landing an appearance on The Jon Stewart Show. The comedian joined King of the Hill in 1997 for its debut, and continued to play Dale on the series through its 2010 finale.

His character is the conspiracy theory-obsessed pal of Hank Hill, who is voiced by its co-creator, Mike Judge. The show, which was co-created by Greg Daniels, also includes voice performances from Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Ashley Gardner.

Hardwick also served as a producer and writer for the TV show, even sharing an Emmy Award when it won the Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

After King of the Hill finished its run, Hardwick launched a YouTube channel. He was signed on to reprise his King of the Hill role in the animated series' Hulu revival, which was announced in January.

