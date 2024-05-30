Remembrances and tributes for Johnny Wactor continue to pour in after the late General Hospital actor was shot and killed in a tragic incident over the weekend.

Actor Micah Parker, who describes Wactor as one of his "best friends," shared a heartfelt video on Instagram issuing a call to action for his followers.

"Johnny Wactor was such an incredible dude," he said to the camera. "I mean, we really lost just a man's man. Everything that is good about a man, we lost. And he went out like a hero."

According to a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner obtained by ET, Wactor died by homicide, with the manner of death being a gunshot wound to the chest.

The actor -- best known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital -- was slain in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning during a suspected catalytic converter theft. He was 37.

Johnny's brother, Grant, told The Daily Mail on Monday that the actor was shielding his female co-worker, Anita Joy, from the thieves when he was fatally wounded.

"When I found out early in the morning on Sunday that he was shot, I knew, I knew that if there was someone there, that he had taken the bullet," Parker said in his video. "It's just the kind of guy that he was. He never shied away. Never shied away from difficult conversations, difficult tasks, emotionally, mentally."

Parker also shared that Wactor was sober at the time of his death.

"He was in such a good place and we need to keep his story alive," he continued. "We need to continue to get loud, because this is gonna continue to happen, unfortunately. This city is in shambles. And if you don't agree, and you don't believe that, then you're blind and you're lying to yourself."

Parker, 35, urged followers to donate to a crowdfunding site to support the late star's family. Then, he promised a continued effort to create policy change within Los Angeles, California.

"This isn't gonna be the last word. We're gonna make some noise about this," he declared. "[Wactor's] legacy is one of strength and tenacity and honesty and integrity, and we're gonna carry that on and we're gonna force that upon the city and the state."

In his caption, Parker called for "Justice for Johnny."

"It is not OK what’s happening in our cities. The city and statewide 'leadership' has enabled criminals and emboldened them," he wrote. "Catalytic converter theft is a brazen act that criminals would not attempt in a densely populated area unless they knew there would be no consequences. That is a failure of leadership. Now my friend, my brother, a true treasure is dead."

He continued, "Please stay tuned for more information as we will be taking action to pressure the city into taking back our streets from these cowards and criminals who are currently running it. I am grieving and I am angry, and now I want to channel all of that emotion into true justice in his name. Who is with me?"

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, witnesses reported that Wactor had ended his bartending shift at a local bar and walked to his parked car. He was met by three individuals who appeared to be in the process of stealing the vehicle's catalytic converter, and was shot without provocation. Wactor was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

"The three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan," the statement notes. "The suspects fled northbound on Hope St. Central Bureau Homicide is investigating the case and is requesting the public's help."

In a chilling coincidence, Parker appeared in a 2018 episode of ABC's Take Two -- starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian -- in a scene during which he was held at gunpoint next to a car.

On Wednesday, Wactor's surviving co-worker, Anita Joy, broke her silence on Instagram.

"I've needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts," Joy began her lengthy post on Wednesday. "I was with Johnny in his last moments and I'm here to be his voice after such unimaginable events."

Joy added, "He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I'm angry, I'm sad and I'm all of the feelings and once... but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice."

She went on to recount the evening's events.

"My friend of eight years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.," she wrote.

"Everything happened in an instant," Joy continued. "I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone."

In her post, Joy said that she and Wactor "cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed."

"We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace," Joy wrote. "Johnny was between me and the man who shot him - as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, 'Hunny, you OK?!' And he only responded, 'Nope! Shot!'"

Joy said that her "only peace" in the situation was that Wactor wasn't alone when he died.

"My only other peace will be seeing these awful men brought to justice," she added.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Wactor's ex-fiancée, Tessa Farrell, about the devastating loss.

The Barbee Rehab actress shared that she is still in shock and disbelief over the loss of her former partner, whom she originally met in 2013 after moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. While they ultimately ended up splitting after a brief engagement in the late 2010s, Farrell said they remained friends until his death.

When she found out what had actually happened via a phone call, shock set in, as well as hope that he might still be alive -- which was quickly dashed.

"I'm like, 'Where did he get shot?' You know? 'Where is he right now? I wanna, you know, go see him or help.' And she didn't tell me initially where he got shot," Farrell said of the phone call. "She just said he didn't make it. And at that point, there's nothing I can, you know, nothing no one can say or do to change that."

