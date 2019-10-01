JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are stepping back in time!

The former Bachelorette and her fiance get hilariously '80s in a new promo for their upcoming series, Battle of the Fittest Couples. Fletcher and Rodgers, who host the new Paramount Network competition show, are dressed in full '80s workout gear as they get their sweat on to Olivia Newton John's "Let's Get Physical" -- and ET has the exclusive clip.

The couple dances it out and makes full use of vintage workout equipment in the promo, so seeing Fletcher hysterically shower Rodgers with water doesn't look that out of the ordinary. See all the legwarmer action -- as well as snippets of the actual challenges and fierce couples competing on Battle of the Fittest Couples -- in the video below.

Three years after The Bachelorette, Rodgers and Fletcher know what it takes to keep a relationship strong, and couldn't be more ready to put 12 couples to the test on Battle of the Fittest Couples. The new series will take ripped twosomes and put them through an intense competitions that not only tests them on their physical and mental toughness, but how they work together as a team.

"We are so excited to be hosting Battle of the Fittest Couples!" Fletcher said in a statement. "We love working out as a couple. Through doing so, we have learned so much about each other and it has strengthened our relationship."

Rodgers, a former NFL player, added: "Not only is this a physical competition, but it's about partnership, and our goal is to have every couple leave this competition stronger both emotionally and physically."

Battle of the Fittest Couples premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. See more on Rodgers and Fletcher -- and how they'll soon be taking their relationship to the next level as husband and wife -- in the video below.

