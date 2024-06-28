JoJo Siwa has added some fresh ink to her arm. The 21-year-old star was seen rocking a massive new tattoo just below her shoulder in new photos shared on social media.

The pics -- posted by the Costello Tattoo Team in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday -- show Siwa flashing a silly face as she poses with her new tatt. The sizable piece features a Teddy bear with wings wearing a mask over its eyes and is said to depict her new album cover.

"Our man @konstantin_tattoo tattooed the incredible @itsjojosiwa with this masterpiece!" the post's caption reads. "Her new album cover brought to life in ink🧸🖤Thank you JOJO for Coming in to Costello Studio, can't wait to hear your new album!"

In a second photo, Siwa stands with her arm draped over the tattoo artist's shoulder as the two pose together.

Siwa liked the post, but did not appear to leave a comment.

It was not revealed exactly when Siwa got the new tattoo, but she was recently photographed without it on Saturday, June 22, as she performed at Pride Fest in Chicago, Illinois.

JoJo Siwa performs with her dancers during the Chicago Pride Fest on June 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. - Barry Brecheisen via Getty Images

Over on her own Instagram grid, Siwa most recently teased a racy new "Guilty Pleasure" video. "Nothing is off limits," she says in the sneak peek while wearing a black bikini top underneath a bedazzled construction vest.

Between moving suggestively with her dancers, Siwa licks a hammer at one point and wields a jackhammer in another shot.

Earlier this year, the former child star ushered in a new NSFW era. Siwa spoke to ET on the set of her video for "Karma," where she dished about embarking on her more adult chapter ahead of her 21st birthday.

"It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate," the Dance Moms alum admitted. "I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14."

"That can live on and people can know that human," she noted, adding of her new era, "But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art."

