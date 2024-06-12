Former child star vs. "bad girl"? Anneliese van der Pol -- the former star of That's So Raven and the spin-off series, Raven's Home -- has found herself in a TikTok back and forth with JoJo Siwa.

The 39-year-old actress, who has been public about her dislike of former co-star Raven-Symoné and claimed she was fired from both of her shows, posted a video in May of herself laughing over the cancelation of Raven's Home.

Siwa, a former child star herself, took to the comments section to diss van der Pol, writing, "Six seasons, and now a spin off.. I think they're doing just fine. Also, look at your account… your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well."

Though van der Pol didn't acknowledge the comment at the time, it was pointed out to her during a recent episode of her Big Name B**ches podcast with fellow Disney alum Christy Carlson Romano.

Naturally, van der Pol had to respond to Siwa with her own post.

"When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok," van der Pol wrote on the video of herself turning around and mouthing audio saying, "I was in rehab at, like, 15, and I feel like this was not my biggest issue."

She wrote over the audio, "I was on Disney at, like, 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue."

Siwa was not publicly responded to the video.

In August 2023, van der Pol posted another TikTok, writing, "Wow! If I had a nickel for every time I was asked to leave a show starring Raven…"

She added that she'd have "two nickels."

The Disney Channel original show, That's So Raven, ran from 2003 to 2007 with van der Pol playing Chelsea Daniels, the best friend of Symoné's Raven Baxter.

Raven's Home ran from 2017 to 2023.

Coincidentally, Siwa and Symoné teamed up in June 2023 for Pride Month.

"It's a journey for everyone," Symoné told ET at the time. "No matter how many laws get passed, no matter how inclusive shows are, it's a struggle that you're going to go through with yourself and the people around you."

