James Charles is pranking some of his famous friends. The 21-year-old YouTube personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of the gag, which he tried out on Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Madison Beer, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and Lil Nas X.

In the clip, James FaceTimes his pals, but as soon as they pick up, he tells them that he's busy and needs to call them back later.

"You're busy?" Kris questions with a confused look on her face. "Yes, I'm busy being famous," James replies with mock-seriousness.

On Lil Nas X's turn, he states perplexedly, "You called me." Madison replies "sure" when James asks to call her back, while Bebe tries to keep him on the phone to show off her Versace dress.

JoJo offers an eye roll and a laugh as she tells James, "You called me," while Iggy giggles at his antics and waves goodbye to him.

Kim is quick to catch on that something is off with the call, asking, "What TikTok scam are you doing right now?" as soon as she answers the phone.

"Nooo," James replies. "You're so annoying."

Kris, Kim and other members of their family recently pulled a similar prank on many of their pals. The group, which also included Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, FaceTimed some of their famous friends and sat stone-faced as the recipients answered the video call.

Watch the video below to see how the Kardashian-Jenner prank went.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kardashians Prank Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott and More With Hilarious FaceTimes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kardashians Prank Jennifer Lawrence and More With Hilarious FaceTime

Jimmy Kimmel's Annual Halloween Candy Prank Brings Tantrums and Tears

Adele Shares Hilarious Prank Video In Honor of Nicole Richie's B-Day

Related Gallery