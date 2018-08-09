One thing seems pretty clear when it comes to Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller as she copes with cancer – she is a fighter.



JoJo Siwa, one of her former dance students, paid a visit to the Lip Sync Battle Shorties set on Tuesday, where ET’s Katie Krause caught up with her to discuss Miller’s status.

“She's not 100% there yet but she is doing good,” Siwa explained after having spoken with Miller just days prior. “She’s going through therapy, she's going through all the things that she needs to be going through, chemo obviously. [I] think she only has one or two more rounds of chemo, so that’s really really good for her but she's happy, she's in good spirits.”

The 15-year-old actress also revealed that Dance Moms is documenting some of Miller's treatment, and explained the effect battling cancer has had on the dance instructor, who became infamous on the show for her tirades and, afterward, for being sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in 2016.

“I think whats gonna happen is she's gonna be able to enjoy life more and realize that it is just dance and we should be dancing for a purpose. But at the same time... she's Abby, she's gonna come out of this, she's gonna beat it. She's going to be better than ever and she's going to be strong and powerful and she's just gonna come out on top of it and that's what I'm really excited for her to do."

Lip Sync Battle Shorties' new season premieres this Fall on Nickelodeon.

