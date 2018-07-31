Abby Lee Miller's 'Dance Moms' Students Visit Her in the Hospital -- See the Pic

Abby Lee Miller got two very special visitors on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old reality star shared a touching photo of herself withDance Momsalums Maesi Caes and Elliana Walmsley hugging her while they visited her at the hospital. Miller, who was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April after receiving emergency surgery on her back, had just completed her fifth round of chemotherapy earlier this month.

"I guess it doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing the kids always migrate right toward me!" Miller captioned her Instagram shot, jokingly adding, "I guess I’m more fun than their moms! 🤫LOL! #dancemoms #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldcalways #ALDC."

Caes also took to her Instagram to share snaps from her visit and called Miller her "hero."

"#maesismotivationalmonday 🙏🏼❤🖤 "HERO ~ an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles" ...Miss Abby, thank you for being my hero," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Walmsley had previously visited Miller about a week ago and also shared her trip on social media.

"A very glum afternoon quickly turned BRIGHT seeing the BEAUTIFUL @therealabbylee! Loved chatting with her about old times, new times and future times!!!!" she wrote on July 23. "A visit wouldn’t be complete without getting a private lesson! Feet! Let’s show Miss Abby SOME LOVE by commenting her fav emojis ♥️🖤 I’m SPAMMING FIVE of you!👀👀👀."

Miller has been keeping fans updated as she undergoes spinal surgeries and chemotherapy treatments. A source recently told ET that Miller has remained "positive through the experience."

"Considering what she is going through, she is doing really well. She’s ready to get back at it in her life. She has a good prognosis. Her future is very promising," the source shared, adding, "This is a bump in the road. She'll come back stronger than ever after this. She is going to be amazing. She’ll always dance and teach dance, that’s just who she is."

As Miller continues to be on the mend, she's hoping to return to the Lifetime series' upcoming eighth season, and is reportedly already leading casting development. A second source told ET that "she's not filming yet, but there is definitely some pre-production underway."

ET also caught up with another Dance Moms alum Jo Jo Siwa, who in April shared that her former co-star was in "good spirits."

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

