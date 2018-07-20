Abby Lee Miller Celebrates Completing Her Fifth Round of Chemotherapy

Abby Lee Miller is celebrating the little things.

The former Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she had just completed her fifth round of chemotherapy.

The 51-year-old reality star was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April after receiving emergency surgery on her back, and has kept fans updated as she's undergone several spinal surgeries and chemotherapy treatments during her recent health struggles.

“I just finished my 5th round of Chemo!!!” Miller proudly announced alongside a photo of herself putting on some mascara. “I think I deserve a little treat today, so I’m putting on my make-up just in case! #abbyleemiller #aldcla #abbylee #dancemoms #aldc.”

A source recently told ET that Miller's hopeful posts have been paying off, and that she's been working hard toward her recovery.

"She’s been very positive through the experience," ET's source revealed on Monday. "Considering what she is going through, she is doing really well. She’s ready to get back at it in her life."

"She has a good prognosis. Her future is very promising," the source added. "This is a bump in the road. She'll come back stronger than ever after this.She is going to be amazing. She’ll always dance and teach dance, that’s just who she is."

