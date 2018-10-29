Jon Bon Jovi has absolutely no problem speaking his mind!

The 56-year-old rock star recently sat down for an interview with The Sunday Project in Australia, where he let loose on some celebrities he’s not particularly keen on — namely Kim Kardashian West. The reality star came up while discussing pop culture and modern TV.

“I think it’s horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I’ve never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those Housewives of Blah Blah and Kardashians,” he stated. “I don’t know their names, I’ve never watched 60 seconds of the show, it’s not for me.”

Bon Jovi went on to call out Kim, albeit not by name, for her infamous 2003 sex tape with Ray J.

“What’s gonna be in your autobiography? ‘I made a porno and guess what, I got famous.’ F**k, sorry, I’ll pass,” he mused. “Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play, write.”

During the interview, the lead singer also cleared the air on his past troubles with bandmate Richie Sambora, who left the group in 2013.

“The truth of the truth is he didn’t come to a show. And then he never came to see us in five years. There was no falling out,” he explained, before referencing Sambora’s “habits” as playing a role in his departure from the group.

“His habits got in the way of him coming to work,” he said. “And he just didn’t show up.”

