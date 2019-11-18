Jon Gosselin is speaking out against his ex-wife.

In a sneak peek clip of Monday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show, the 42-year-old former reality star says that he believes Kate Gosselin's "belief system is skewed." Kate, 44, and Jon, 42, share eight children together, 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, and 15-year-old sextuplets Colin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Leah, and Aaden.

"I believe her intentions in the beginning were good intentions, bringing kids into the world. That she fought to have these kids," Jon says of the mother of his children. "But I think once fame and money got involved it twisted her belief system."

"On my end, I've been fighting to get my kids off TV forever," he adds, referencing his family's time on reality TV -- first on Jon and Kate Plus 8 and later on Kate Plus 8 -- over the last decade.

The sit-down comes after a September interview with DailyMailTV, during which Jon called Kate, whom he split from in 2009, a "militant" mother and claimed that some of their "children have suffered abuse" from her. Jon currently has custody of two of the eight children, Collin and Hannah, both of whom, he claimed, suffer from PTSD.

Many of Jon's allegations center around Collin, who, Jon claimed, Kate sent to a child and adolescent behavioral unit without his knowledge. Jon also alleged that his son was "caged" at the facility for three years where, he claimed, Kate only visited him three times.

As for Hannah, Jon alleged that she was "mentally abused" while she lived with Kate.

"Hannah had had enough, she was always labeled the leader of the pack. She just got tired of being the leader of the pack and all that responsibility. She just wanted to be a kid," Jon claimed. "Kate targeted her. I mean, who puts all that pressure on to someone that's 12 years old?It's a lot."

Jon also alleged that Kate has "poisoned my children's minds against me," adding that he and his ex "don't even talk to each other."

"I have watched my children suffer and I have not been able to say a word," he said, referencing a gag order from their 2009 divorce. "It's not about me, I don't give a s**t, I'm like whatever, I'll just go to work, you know? But my kids have suffered so much. Who's going to defend them?"

ET previously reached out to Kate for comment.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Gosselin Praises Twins as They Head to College, Alludes to Drama With Ex-Husband Jon

Jon Gosselin Makes Serious Allegations Against Ex Kate in Shocking New Interview

Jon Gosselin Shares Back-To-School Pics With Son Collin and Daughter Hannah

Related Gallery