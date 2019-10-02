Kate Gosselin is seemingly responding to her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin's, recent accusations in a new post about their oldest children, twins Mady and Cara.

"I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears. Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them," the 44-year-old mother of eight captioned a shot of her and Jon's 18-year-old daughters on Instagram. "Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings."

In addition to the kind words about her daughters, Kate also added in a perceived dig to Jon.

"I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them! #KatePlus8 @tlc," she concluded.

In the episode of the TLC reality series, which aired earlier this week, Mady tells the camera that her mom is "not coping well," in reference to them leaving for college.

Kate also posted a shot of the family dinner table on Instagram, writing, "Table setting for last dinner at home... then off to college for Cara and Mady. How'd that happen SO fast?! So sad. So proud. #KatePlus8 on @tlc."

The table is noticeably set for seven -- Kate and six of her eight kids. Collin and Hannah, two of the reality star's sextuplets, currently live with their father, Jon.

Kate referenced Hannah's absence in the episode as the family toured colleges with the twins.

"Hannah, it was sad for us, because you know they're getting older and they're making different choices and they're doing different things and she opted to stay back with her dad, actually," Kate said of the trip. "Which again, her choice whatever. It's not optimal for mom, but it's something that I support. You know, we just adjust and move on."

Last month, Jon gave an explosive interview with DailyMailTVin which he accused his ex-wife of having Collin "caged" in a facility for three years. He also alleged that he received "50 or 60" letters from the Department of Human Services over the years due to expected child abuse claims.

"I have watched my children suffer and I have not been able to say a word," Jon said, referencing a gag order from their 2009 divorce. "It's not about me, I don't give a s**t, I'm like whatever, I'll just go to work, you know? But my kids have suffered so much. Who's going to defend them?"

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jon Gosselin Makes Serious Allegations Against Ex Kate in Shocking New Interview

Jon Gosselin Shares Back-To-School Pics With Son Collin and Daughter Hannah

Kate Gosselin's Oldest Daughters Graduate From High School: 'Where Did the Time Go?'

Related Gallery