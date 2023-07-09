Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, is alleging the actor was "emotionally abusive" during the course of their relationship.

Over the weekend, the surfer took to her Instagram Story to share a series of alleged screenshots of texts and DMs between her and the You People actor.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady wrote alongside messages allegedly from Hill asking her to remove surfing photos that show her "ass in a thong."

The thread was accompanied from more alleged texts from the actor telling Brady it was a "good start" that she deleted the posts. The messages from Hill went on to to say "You don't seem to get it. That's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear. I hope you're happy."

In another slide, Brady shows another set alleged messages from the Superbad actor, where he gives her "boundaries" for their relationship.

"See the misuse of the term boundaries," she wrote.

"surfing with men," "Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men," "to model," "to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," "to post sexual pictures," "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful," the messages read.

In the same alleged thread, the actor continued, "I'm not the right partner for you if these things bring you to a place of happiness. I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Brady, who went public with their relationship in 2021, shared another set of messages, which she allegedly sent to Hill.

"Icky to see how I took blame for him," she wrote over the screenshot.

The screenshot included images of the messages which read, "I'm sorry I said that. I had a couple beers and I'm just upset feeling like we can't do surf social things without an uncomfortable situation arising that usually feels like my fault somehow. I feel you pull away, and then the feeling of being defective creeps in. I think I'm not socially intelligent enough to meet your needs as a partner and then I get frustrated and angry at myself and just want to rip the bandaid off if I'm not good enough for you."

Brady's messages continued, "In moments of conflict my brain thinks you want to dump me because I'm not good enough for you and you're the GOAT and you can do better and you will immediately once you end things with me."

The screenshots continued with alleged messages from Hill reacting to the Brady's response and telling her to "step up to the plate" and saying, "these people don't get your time or your kindness at the sacrifice of mine."

Over the conversation, Brady wrote, "by these people meant any friend of mine that he hadn't personally approved of."

In addition, the surfer shared alleged screenshots of Hill direct messaging her and reacting to her bikini pictures, before they began their relationship. The screenshots also included alleged conversations where Hill alluded to the relationship counselor they saw. Brady began to wrap her post and shared a message of what she hopes for her ex.

"I hope my ex has a daughter," she wrote over an image of plants. "maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

Brady also shared a final note, "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn't mean it's okay."

Hill has yet to respond to the claims. The actor is currently in a relationship with Olivia Millar, whom he reportedly welcomed his first child with in June.

