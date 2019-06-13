Thanks to Good Burger, the Jonas Brothers just got their next hit song.

In a sneak peek of the All That reboot shared on Thursday, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas make a stop at the hamburger joint where Kel Mitchell's famous character, Ed, happily takes people's orders.

"Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?" Ed says at the three brothers waltz right in. "Wait! You guys look familiar!"

"Yeah, we're in a band," Nick replies.

"No, that’s not it. You’re the guys that keep stealing the toilet paper out of the bathroom!" Ed responds.

After some more back-and-forth, the JoBros then attempt to make order some burgers, fries, and shakes, to no avail as the clueless cashier continues to get their order wrong. They then give up after Ed cuts their burgers in half with scissors when Nick gives him a 50-percent-off coupon.

When preparing to leave the establishment, Ed starts singing his classic jingle, "We're All Dudes," which catches the "Sucker" singers' attention. Watch below.

The singers had previously teased their appearance on the Nickelodeon show last month, posting a photo from the set.

In February, the kids' channel announced that they planned to revive the classic sketch comedy show, featuring an all-new cast of kids showcasing their talents. On top of that, one of the show’s biggest stars, Kenan Thompson, has signed on to executive produce the new series.

For the premiere, the Jonas Brothers will also be lending their musical chops, ending the show with a performance of their single, "Sucker."

See more on the Jonas Brothers in the video below. All That premieres June 15 at 8:30 p.m. on Nick.

