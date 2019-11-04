Christmas is coming early!

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers announced that, this upcoming holiday season, they will be providing a festive seasonal song for fans to enjoy well into the new year.

"Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼," reads the caption on the group's latest Instagram post, referencing the songstress' recent post ringing in the yuletide season following Halloween. The group's post itself is an old-timey animation of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas all grinning in Santa Claus hats.

News of the new music arrives at little over a week after the trio performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, where Nick was groped midway through a performance of "Only Human."

Video of the incident made its way online and the individual touching the crooner was denounced by Jonas Brothers fans everywhere.

"Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl," one fan tweeted. "No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is. #happinessbeginstour."

Nick wasn't visibly fazed by the incident, continuing to sing as security worked to stop the antagonizing concertgoer.

Like It's Christmas arrives Nov. 8.

See more on the Jonas Brothers below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas Groped During Jonas Brothers Concert -- Fans Call Out 'Disrespectful' Behavior

Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli Spotted at Jonas Brothers Concert Following USC Exit: Exclusive Details

Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Hindu Holiday Karva Chauth: 'I Love and Admire Her So Much'

Related Gallery