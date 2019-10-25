Jonas Brothers fans are not happy with some "disrespectful" behavior at a recent concert.

In a video captured and shared online by an attendee, one fan can be seen grabbing Nick Jonas' leg, his butt and then sliding her hand up the singer's leg during the band's Los Angeles show at The Hollywood Bowl.

During the uncomfortable encounter, Nick is singing "Only Human" and at one point pushes the fan's hand away, as security attempts to move the concertgoer away and tell them to stop. ET has reached out to the Jonas Brothers' rep for comment.

While the singer has yet to comment on the incident, many fans have expressed their disgust and anger towards the person.

"WTF this is very disrespectful!!" one Twitter user commented alongside the video.

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

One fan even took it upon herself to apologize to the singer on behalf of their fandom: "Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl. No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is. #happinessbeginstour."

Dear @nickjonas on behalf of the rest of the fandom I really want to apologize for what happened at the Hollywood Bowl. No one should be touched like that without consent, by a stranger. I hope the rest of us can make it up to you by showing what respect is. #happinessbeginstour — Solange (@xdieudonnee) October 23, 2019

"They need to stop touching him PERIOD!" another wrote.

They need to stop touching him PERIOD! — Shannon Werle (@Cloudyjo7) October 22, 2019

Yet another fan tweeted: "That is just crossing the line of boundaries."

That is just crossing the line of boundaries — Andrea (@PhotoAndie85) October 23, 2019

This is literally assault — jordan bush. (@JordanMelissa85) October 23, 2019

nick jonas is going to turn the barricade into an electric fence thanks to y’all — janie (@FlERCESUCKER) October 23, 2019

THE FACT A “FAN” TRIED TO SEXUALLY HARASS AND OR SEXUALLY ASSAULT HIM IS MAKING ME CRY AND IT DIDN’T EVEN HAPPEN TO ME YET I AM CRYING FOR @nickjonas he must be so upset I hope he’s okay — Happiness Begins (@JessieJonas95) October 23, 2019

She went too far — Lisa Schefler (@LisaSchefler) October 25, 2019

Following the concert, Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were photographed leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ET recently sat down with Chopra, where she opened up about how the two are going to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

"I don't know [what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary]," the actress told ET's Rachel Smith while promoting her new film, The Sky Is Pink. "I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."

See more in the video below.

