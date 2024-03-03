Jonathan Majors and girlfriend Meagan Good made their red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend.

On Sunday, Majors, 34, and Good, 42, smiled as they posed for pictures at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Majors wore a blue button-down under a navy sweater, along with a full-length grey coat and black pants. He completed his look with a black beret.

Good, meanwhile, glowed in a pale yellow off-the-shoulder cut-out dress that showed off her toned physique, while her red and brown locks cascaded over her shoulders.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The pair -- who began dating in May 2023 -- were at the event to support filmmaker Deon Taylor, who was honored at the awards gala.

The event not only served as the couple's first red carpet outing together, but also marked Major's first red carpet since he was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment back in December.

The case stemmed from a March 25, 2023 arrest in New York City, where authorities claimed Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person" during an argument in the backseat of a car. That "such person" turned out to be his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In his first interview post-guilty verdict with Good Morning America, Majors insisted he never struck Jabbari.

"My hands have never struck a woman -- ever," he claimed in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis. As for how her injuries came about, the actor said, "I wish to God I knew."

"That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it," he said. Still, he maintained he did not cause them. "I have no question," he said.

During that interview, Majors also praised Good for standing by him during his trial and in aftermath.

"She’s an angel. She’s held me down like... a Coretta," he said, referencing Coretta Scott King, the wife of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "I’m so blessed to have her. "You know, the relationship is still fresh, but, you know, I think I found her."

In the wake of the conviction, Majors was dropped by Disney and Marvel Studios. Majors portrayed the villainous Kang the Conqueror, and was positioned to be a major player in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then, a month later, news broke that Majors will no longer portray Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas.

Majors is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in April.

