After numerous delays, Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial finally got underway Wednesday in Manhattan court, where his girlfriend, Meagan Good, stood by his side.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 34-year-old actor entered the courtroom with his lawyers and Good in tow. In one hand, he held what appeared to be a bible and a mug and with the other hand he held the 42-year-old actress' hand. After entering the courtroom, Majors showed her to her seat in the courthouse's bench while he nestled himself between his attorneys.

The trial stems from a March 25 arrest in which authorities claim Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person." The accuser is Majors' ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who also claims he struck her in the face with "an open hand."

Majors was ultimately arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. Majors has vehemently denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to one year behind bars if convicted.

Jabbari was subsequently arrested last month, with Majors alleging she struck him in the alleged March 25 incident involving herself and Majors. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, however, has since declined to prosecute the case "because it lacks prosecutorial merit."

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

With the trial finally underway, Wednesday morning's session was filled with addressing pre-trial concerns from both parties, particularly the sealing of unspecified evidence brought forward by Majors' team. The judge in the case, Michael Gaffey, allowed the actor's lawyers to argue the point behind closed doors. He added that disclosing the unspecified evidence now would harm Majors' ability to have an impartial jury and receive a fair trial.

The defense also asked that Jabbari not be referred to as "the victim" when interviewing potential jurors. Jury selection will continue later in the day, though, the afternoon proceedings will be closed to the public and press. The jury selection process is expected to begin with approximately 40 potential jurors, with selections possibly continuing Thursday.

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

During the morning session of the trial, Majors appeared very engaged. At one point, he was seen shifting his entire body to look directly at prosecutors. He also jotted down notes, which he sometimes slid to his lawyers.

For her part, Good seemed very much the supportive partner. When the courtroom was dismissed for lunch, Majors walked over to Good and she rubbed his shoulder before they held hands again and exited.

This is at least the third time Good has appeared by Majors' side as he appears in court. She was there in August flashing a smile as they walked into the Manhattan courtroom. She was first linked to Majors in May.

Last month, Majors' legal team made a last-ditch effort to get the case dismissed, but the judge denied the motion and ruled the actor must stand trial.

Reporting by Darla Murray.

