Love is in the air for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel! On Saturday, the Property Brother and the actress marked their 3-year anniversary. “Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉,” Scott captioned the post.

Along with his post, the HGTV star shared a series of pictures of him and the New Girl actress posing inside of the Magic Castle following the performance.

“Woot woot! That love looks good on you two. ❤️,” his brother, JD Scott wrote under the picture.

Deschanel shared the same series of photos, along with a sweet message to her leading man. “I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever. And thanks magic castle for helping us celebrate last night,” the actress wrote.

Scott took to the comments adding, “Right back at ya baby 🥰.”

The pair, who met in 2019 during an episode Carpool Karaoke, recently celebrated another milestone in their love. In December, Scott, 44, and Deschanel, 42, purchased their forever home together.

At the time, Scott revealed in the January issue of Reveal Magazine, that the couple fell in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord, and the rest was history.

"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed… magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park," Scott said of the first time they saw their new home.

In 2021, the Celebrity IOU host dished about his relationship with the actress and how it’s improved his life. "And I know I am dating up!" he said told ET. "It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations."

Deschanel previously shared the thing that makes her relationship with the home improvement guru work.

“The main thing is just being genuine, and that’s what, like I love about Jonathan, he’s such a kind and genuine person,” she told ET.

