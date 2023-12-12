Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel may be thinking about their wedding but they are not rushing into anything any time soon.

Sitting down with ET's Kevin Frazier for an exclusive interview, Jonathan and his twin brother, Drew Scott, both 45, talked about their new season of Celebrity IOU, which premieres in January on HGTV.

Before long, the conversation turned to how Jonathan and his fiancée, 43, are taking things slow when it comes to planning their upcoming nuptials.

"You know, things are coming along," he says. "We're gonna get through the holidays and then we’re going to put our focus on that."

The Property Brothers star and actress got engaged in August after four years of dating. He popped the question to Zooey at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland during a family trip and the actress' two children were a part of the proposal, ET confirmed at the time.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

As for what he plans to include in the big day, Jonathan tells ET that he and the New Girl actress have some tricks up their sleeve.

"Well, Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties," he jokes. "And I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party."

That's when Drew stepped in and provided assurance that any party his brother and Zooey put together for their wedding will be epic.

"If you’ve seen the events that they throw just for Halloween, the Christmas holiday, you know that the wedding is going to be amazing," Drew said.

Just last week, ET spoke with Zooey on the red carpet of Elle's Women in Hollywood event where she also spoke about the due diligence going into their wedding planning.

"We're, like, very, like, chill, you know," Zooey said. "We haven't figured anything out just yet, but it's fun to, like, talk about."

She went on to share that she only has one non-negotiable for the actual event.

"Dancing all night, baby," she joked.

For more on Jonathan and Zooey's love story, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: