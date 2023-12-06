Zooey Deschanel is spilling the tea on her wedding plans with Jonathan Scott and how they plan to spend the holidays.

While speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, the 43-year-old New Girl actress made it clear that while she and her fiancé, 45, are still early on in the planning process, there are some non-negotiables.

"We're, like, very, like, chill, you know," Deschanel said. "We haven't figured anything out just yet, but it's fun to, like, talk about."

"Jonathan has said it's important to have bagpipes there for him. Is there anything for you that it's like, 'This is a must have that I must have at the wedding'?" ET asked the 500 Days of Summer star.

"Dancing all night, baby," Deschanel responded.

The Property Brothers star and actress got engaged in August after four years of dating. Scott popped the question to Deschanel at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland during a family trip and the actress' two children were a part of the proposal, ET confirmed at the time.

Deschanel shares two kids -- 6-year-old son Charlie and 8-year-old daughter Elsie -- with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

In terms of how they plan to spend their first holidays as an engaged couple, she says they will keep things laid-back and as stress-free as possible.

"We just like to hangout and, you know, open presents," Deschanel told ET. "Hangout with our families."

She also said that while she likes to cook, she is hoping to not have to slog away for hours in the kitchen just to have the family sit down for a fraction of the time.

"I'd be very into, like, a cheese plate," she joked.

Deschanel also opened up with ET about what it meant for her to receive an invite to the ELLE Women in Hollywood event and to celebrate the accomplishments of her peers in 2023.

"It's just so inspiring to be at an event supporting women in film," she said.

The 2023 honorees were announced earlier this year and the list includes notable names like Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, Fantasia Barrino, Greta Lee, Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Lopez and Lily Gladstone.

"Being a woman in film myself, you know, that's where we get our inspiration, so I'm very happy to be here," Deschanel said.

