Zooey Deschanel graced the red carpet at the Alice + Olivia Presentation by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, but something was noticeably missing -- her engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Scott.

While speaking exclusively to ET, the New Girl star offered a simple and reasonable explanation for the ring's absence.

"Oh, it's being sized. It was too big, so we're getting it just right. I think it's ready now, so I'll have it soon,” Zooey said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month, the actress and the Property Brothers star took to Instagram to share their engagement with the world, writing, "Forever starts now!!!"

In the engagement selfie, Zooey and Jonathan are smiling and holding each other close as she shows off her ring.

When asked about their engagement, Zooey played coy about the 45-year-old getting down on one knee.

“I don't know how much I can tell you, but it was incredible and my kids were a part of it so it was very special,” Zooey told ET. As for their wedding, the couple is in the beginning stages of planning.

“We just literally started talking about [the wedding] so we don't really know, but it will be fun," Zooey shared.

Jonathan and Zooey first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

In July, ET sat down with Zooey to reminisce about her most iconic characters and career moments and also take a special walk down memory lane to revisit the moment she first met Jonathan.

"This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this," Zooey said as she watched the Carpool Karaoke clip. "How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!"

Ever since their TV meet-cute, Zooey and Jonathan have been seemingly inseparable and have shared glimpses of their relationship via social media.

"It's true," Zooey reacted when told love finds you when you least expect it. "It was really worth it."

In May of this year, ET sat down with Jonathan and he couldn't help but gush over his relationship with Zooey, but also explained how they work really hard to be good partners together to create a great environment for their blended family.

Zooey shares two kids -- 6-year-old son Charlie and 8-year-old daughter Elsie -- with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," Jonathan said at the time. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."

