Jonathan Scott is going to have the wedding of his dreams when marrying Zooey Deschanel, something he didn't get to do the first time around.

During an interview on theYou Made It Weird With Pete Holmes podcast, the star of HGTV's Property Brothers, recently shared some exciting insights into his forthcoming wedding with the actress. The celebrity couple, known for their harmonious relationship and respect for each other's wishes, seems to be on the same page when it comes to their wedding day preferences.

Jonathan, 45, began by reminiscing about his first wedding to Kelsy Ully, which took place in 2007 and ended two years later. The Canadian TV personality expressed his disappointment about not being able to incorporate bagpipes into the ceremony. "It should have been a red flag for me, but I'm Scottish. I'm proud of my Scottish heritage," he explained, adding that his previous spouse had prohibited bagpipes at the wedding, even though they had chosen an outdoor setting by a picturesque lake. "I get that it's too loud in a church or something, but we were out on the lake," he mused.

However, with Zooey, 43, Jonathan’s love for bagpipes is a non-issue. "Zooey and I have talked about the stuff that we want to do," he said. "She knows the things that are important to me, the things that have hurt me. I've had other relationships where the person ended up doing the same thing that hurt me in a previous relationship. They knew that that was what happened in a previous life, and they still did it."

Scott emphasized the beauty of finding a partner who understands your sensitivities and vows to never repeat past mistakes. This sentiment underlines the strength of their relationship and their commitment to making their upcoming nuptials an unforgettable and unique experience.

Jonathan further disclosed his extraordinary proposal to Zooey, which took place in August at Edinburgh Castle. "I proposed at Edinburgh Castle, I had a pipe band set up… we cleared the castle. We were the only people there," Scott reminisced, describing the heartwarming moment. Zooey’s two children played a vital role in the proposal, holding up a banner that read, "Zooey, will you marry me?"

The New Girl star and the Property Brother took to Instagram to share their happy news with the world, writing, "Forever starts now!!!"

In the engagement selfie, Zooey and Jonathan are smiling and holding each other close as she shows off her ring.

Jonathan and Zooey first met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke alongside their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

In July, ET sat down with Zooey to reminisce about her most iconic characters and career moments and also take a special walk down memory lane to revisit the moment she first met Jonathan.

"This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend. It's so sweet to see this," Zooey said as she watched the Carpool Karaoke clip. "How many people can say they have them meeting their partner -- the whole, like, first meeting on video? I don't think that many people can say that -- with our siblings present. Not many people!"

Ever since their TV meet-cute, Zooey and Jonathan have been seemingly inseparable and have shared glimpses of their relationship via social media.

"It's true," Zooey reacted when told love finds you when you least expect it. "It was really worth it."

In May of this year, ET sat down with Jonathan and he couldn't help but gush over his relationship with Zooey, but also explained how they work really hard to be good partners together to create a great environment for their blended family.

Zooey shares two kids -- 6-year-old son Charlie and 8-year-old daughter Elsie -- with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," Jonathan said at the time. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."

