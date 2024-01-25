It's nothing but love between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods!

The longtime friends shared a sweet moment during Wednesday's Jean Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week. In videos posted online, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, 26, is seen talking with Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford as Woods, 26, walks by and waves at her. In response, Jenner pauses her conversation with Rutherford, 55, to wave back and smile.

The interaction comes months after Jenner shared that she and Woods were still talking and had never truly separated after their infamous rift. In 2018, the friends went through a massively public ordeal after it was revealed that Woods had kissed Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Speaking with Jennifer Lawrence for an Interview magazine piece in November, Jenner said, "Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything."

She added: “We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder went on to say that she views the situation as something to take a lesson from and that it has only helped make her into the person she is today.

"There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen," Jenner told Lawrence. "We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

Previously, the pair were captured exiting a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in July, as seen in photos shared by The Daily Mail.

In September, Jenner and Woods reunited during New York Fashion Week and documented the interaction on TikTok. In that video, Jenner gave her followers a look at her day at Acne Studios, in which she held up the camera while she and Woods posed in the mirror.

Fans flooded the comments to voice their support for the reunion.

"Been waiting years for this OMG. My fav duo is back," one user wrote.

"I'm so happy seeing them back," another added.

RELATED CONTENT: