José José, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 71

José José, legendary Mexican singer, has died. He was 71.

The music icon -- whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz -- died on Saturday in Miami, Florida. His assistant, Laura Núñez, confirmed his death to multiple outlets.

In 2017, the singer revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I want to be the one to inform you guys what is happening in my life and career, like I have been doing all my life," he said in Spanish at the time. He shared that he would be receiving chemotherapy to remove the tumor. "I want to you to know that aside from the small tumor, I am well. I am ready to take on this new adventure in my life."

Born on Feb. 17, 1948, José José began singing and playing the guitar at 15. He became a household name in 1971 after winning over audiences for his rendition of Roberto Cantoral’s song “El Triste” at a renowned festival.

Over the course of his career that spanned five decades, he sold over 30 albums, garnered 20 Hot Latin Songs hits, and sold almost 2 million albums in the U.S. His popularity increased as he continued to sing about love and loneliness. Many called him “el Príncipe de la Canción” (Prince of the Song) and without a doubt was one of the most beloved figures in Mexican music.

Following the news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to share their condolences.

Gloria Trevi took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video, which was captioned, “Mexico cries but also sings today.”

“We’re going to miss him dearly,” she said in the video. “His voice will remain forever. He is immortal.”

See more reactions below:

Jose Jose, el príncipe de la canción fue una de mis inspiraciones durante mis comienzos en ésta carrera y a quien siempre admiré por su gran corazón y talento.

Hoy nos quedamos con su gran legado y pido porque su… https://t.co/LrOK0ltEHI — CHAYANNE (@CHAYANNEMUSIC) September 28, 2019

Este día es muy triste para todos los artistas que tuvimos la suerte de compartir momentos con José José. Descansa en paz querido amigo. — JULIO IGLESIAS (@JulioIglesias) September 28, 2019

Todos tenemos alguna historia acompañada por música de José José. Lo recordaremos pic.twitter.com/F2oMhmG0Xl — Sergio Sarmiento (@SergioSarmiento) September 28, 2019

Today, Saturday, September 28, 2019, the death of José José, our prince of the song, is officially made. rest in peace 🕇🕆🕇🕆🎶🎶😭😭😭😭😭🇲🇽🇲🇽🎤🎤🎤☹☹☹😭😭😭🇲🇽🇲🇽😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/UWNv7RKU1z — Miguel Ángel tlapalcoyoa Méndez (@Migueln06314460) September 28, 2019

Jose Jose died...... a few weeks ago Camilo sesto..... it’s the end of an era pic.twitter.com/kQbiQfWfjV — nat (@NathalyHenriq11) September 28, 2019

Lo de José José si me llega porque a mi papá le gustaban esas canciones y por eso crecí escuchando las canciones de el

Que sad 😭💔 — R E B E C A (@Rsndz25) September 28, 2019

Man toda mi vida escuché José José mi papá es su súper fan, y la neta se siente feo enterarse de que murió así repentinamente, pero ya, que Dios lo tenga en su gloria 🌼 — J O N G D A E 🌙 MAR 🌼 (@exobgtsis) September 28, 2019





