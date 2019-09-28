José José, Legendary Mexican Singer, Dead at 71
José José, legendary Mexican singer, has died. He was 71.
The music icon -- whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz -- died on Saturday in Miami, Florida. His assistant, Laura Núñez, confirmed his death to multiple outlets.
In 2017, the singer revealed that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
"I want to be the one to inform you guys what is happening in my life and career, like I have been doing all my life," he said in Spanish at the time. He shared that he would be receiving chemotherapy to remove the tumor. "I want to you to know that aside from the small tumor, I am well. I am ready to take on this new adventure in my life."
Born on Feb. 17, 1948, José José began singing and playing the guitar at 15. He became a household name in 1971 after winning over audiences for his rendition of Roberto Cantoral’s song “El Triste” at a renowned festival.
Over the course of his career that spanned five decades, he sold over 30 albums, garnered 20 Hot Latin Songs hits, and sold almost 2 million albums in the U.S. His popularity increased as he continued to sing about love and loneliness. Many called him “el Príncipe de la Canción” (Prince of the Song) and without a doubt was one of the most beloved figures in Mexican music.
Following the news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to share their condolences.
Gloria Trevi took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video, which was captioned, “Mexico cries but also sings today.”
“We’re going to miss him dearly,” she said in the video. “His voice will remain forever. He is immortal.”
See more reactions below:
