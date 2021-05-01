Josh Duhamel has nothing but amazing things to say about Jennifer Lopez.

The actor co-stars alongside the 51-year-old entertainer in the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding. The two recently wrapped filming, with Duhamel, 48, telling ET's Matt Cohen that he couldn't have been happier to work alongside J.Lo.

"It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business," Duhamel told ET while promoting his upcoming show, Jupiter's Legacy. "First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project."

"We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step," he continued. "The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."

Shotgun Wedding follows a couple's destination wedding that gets hijacked by criminals and features Lopez as bride Darcy and Duhamel as Tom. The film hits theaters on June 29, 2022.

Armie Hammer was originally cast in Duhamel's role, but announced in January that he decided to step down from the role after private messages that appeared to be written by him went viral.

While fans will have to wait more than a year to see Duhamel and J.Lo coupled up on the big screen, the actor stars as Sheldon Sampson AKA The Utopian in Jupiter's Legacy. The upcoming Netflix series follows a group of first generation superheroes whose children must continue their legendary ideals.

The show, which also includes Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter and Ben Daniels, sees the group in two time frames, 90 years apart.

"It was a project that I didn't see coming. It wasn't something that I expected to do at this point in my career," Duhamel expressed of his superhero role. "I read the script and it was kind of the perfect fit. I was old enough to play the older version and I was young enough to play the younger version, and what an opportunity as an actor to play the same guy 90 years apart. It's really two different people."

Duhamel, who said he had a "pretty strict" workout regime to get into shape for the role, adding that "getting into the superhero suit for the first time was empowering to say the least. That muscle suit is no joke."

To become the older version of The Utopian, Duhamel said it took a lot of physical and mental training. As well as about an hour and a half of sitting in the makeup chair.

"I hope I look that good when I'm 120 years old," he joked, adding that he "loved" his "gray Moses/Santa Claus" look.

Jupiter's Legacy also touches on family dynamics and the challenges of saving the world and spending time with your family.

"This show for me is a cautionary tale in a lot of ways," Duhamel relayed. "My character and I are very similar in that we are very ambitious, not afraid to take on a lot. But I think where he made his mistake is that he got caught up in being this guy and saving the world that he forgot to be there for his children as much as he should have."

"I think for me, if you don't connect with your kids, if you don't have that relationship, at the end of the day what is it all for?" he noted, adding that his son, Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie "is my No. 1 and he's my priority."

Jupiter’s Legacy will be available to stream May 7 on Netflix.

