Fergie is going back to her maiden name!

Over two years after announcing their separation, the Black Eyed Peas singer and actor Josh Duhamel have settled their divorce, ET can confirm.

The court docs obtained by ET on Thursday state that Fergie and Duhamel have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son, Axl. It also notes that neither parent will be receiving child support or alimony as they are both "fully self-supporting."

In addition to the custody agreement, the docs state that Fergie will no longer be a Duhamel but will now go by her maiden name, Stacy Ann Ferguson.

While the pair announced their separation in September 2017, Fergie didn't officially file divorce paperwork in a Pasadena, California, courthouse until this past May. Just last month, the former couple filed their settled documents to officially terminate their marriage.

"Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce," a source told ET. "Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all."

Since their split, Fergie and Duhamel appear to have remained amicable as they co-parent their son. As for their dating lives, Duhamel is rumored to be seeing former Miss World America Audra Mari, while Fergie is single and can officially mingle!

