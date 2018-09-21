Josh Groban Responds to Katy Perry Calling Him ‘The One That Got Away'

Katy Perry and Josh Groban were an item?!

Groban opened up about his romance with Perry on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when one caller asked about the pop star previously revealing that the singer was the subject of her 2010 song “The One That Got Away.”

"We did [date],” Groban admitted. "We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends and we’ve been very, very good friends to this day. She’s the best."

Despite their romance, Groban noted that the news that he was the subject of Perry’s song came as a shock to him.

"I was not expecting that,” he said. "That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that."

Groban still has his doubts about the song, no matter what Perry said. "It’s very sweet of her to say that, and then I listened to the lyrics of the song. And I’m like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’” he said. "I’m very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it too."

When host Cohen encouraged Groban to reach out to Perry again, he replied, "I think we’re both very taken at the moment, but it’s very sweet."

Perry is currently dating actor Orlando Bloom after an on-again, off-again romance, and Groban is dating Schuyler Helford.

Another budding romance Groban is familiar with is that of producer David Foster and singer and actress Katherine McPhee.

"Obviously I’ve known David my entire life and everybody’s always wanted David to find his true love and be happy,” he said of Foster. "Katherine is a wonderful, wonderful person, so sweet and so talented... She is an old soul.”

