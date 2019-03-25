News

Josiah Duggar’s Wife Lauren Thanks Fans for Support Following Her Miscarriage

By Paige Gawley‍
Josiah and Lauren Duggar
Lauren Duggar is opening up about her miscarriage.

The 19-year-old wife to Josiah Duggar took to Instagram on Sunday to open up about losing her first child just weeks after she found out she was pregnant. Lauren and Josiah initially shared the devastating news in February on the Duggar family's show, Counting On.

"I just want to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, support, and for all you mamas out there for sharing your angel baby stories. It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound," Lauren wrote alongside a pic of a piano with the couple's wedding photo on top. "I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials."

Lauren concluded her note with a quote from the Bible. “'He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.' Psalm 147:3," she wrote.

Just four months after their June 2018 wedding, the couple discovered Lauren's pregnancy shortly before she miscarried. During a February preview for the show, Lauren recalled getting up to go to the restroom in the middle of the night "and right there was the baby. Gone. I couldn't believe it and I was hoping it wasn't true." 

In an Instagram post that followed, Lauren recalled initially wanting to "stay quiet about the news," before deciding that their fans would want to know "that our first and only baby is in heaven."

"Our expectations of setting up a baby room, hearing the heartbeat, feeling the baby's first kick in mommy's tummy, holding our little one and getting to to see our precious baby were -- shattered. Gone. Right before our eyes," Lauren wrote in part. "Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in heaven!"

The couple announced their courtship last January after becoming closer during a family trip to Australia and New Zealand. The pair made things official in March, getting engaged less than two months after their courtship began. They married in June 2018 and honeymooned in Vienna, Austria, in honor of Lauren's love of The Sound of Music.

