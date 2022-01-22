Julia Fox Not Dating Kanye West for Fame, Clout or Money: 'Honey, I've Dated Billionaires'
Julia Fox used to love the attention when she was younger. Now? Not so much, and it's why she "couldn't care less" about what people make of her budding romance with Kanye West.
The Uncut Gems actress seemingly addressed her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper on her Forbidden Fruit podcast with Niki Takesh. During an episode that streamed Friday on Spotify, the 31-year-old actress talked about how she loved being an attention seeker back in the day, and how that's just not who she is anymore.
"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," said Fox presumably referencing her headline-stealing relationship with Kanye. "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."
Fox made it abundantly clear -- all she cares about is making art and "putting things into the world." For anyone still doubting her, Fox pointed them to watch her movie or read the books of photography she published in 2015 and 2016.
"That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me," Fox added. "I couldn't care less."
In his new single "Eazy" featuring The Game, Kanye referenced Fox and rapped, "And my new b**** bad, I know Illuminati mad." Earlier this month, Fox opened up on her podcast about her "really crazy 2022" and dating West.
"For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations," she said of the relationship. "There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."
Fox and West have been spending a lot of time together since the start of the new year, from their night out in NYC and their PDA-packed photoshoot to their star-studded date night in L.A. that included Madonna. Fox addressed that particular date night on her podcast, too.
"I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I," Fox explained. "All of these other celebs crashed [the party]."
