Julia Fox isn't lying when she says that she has been keeping up with the Kardashians!

While taking the hot seat during Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, the 33-year-old actress admitted that there is no bad blood between her and the ex-wife of her ex-boyfriend, Kanye "Ye" West.

When asked if she admires Kim Kardashian, Julia couldn't help but gush over her talent and latest acting role.

"I actually really love her," the Uncut Gems star said. "I grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and I actually liked it before they were even cool…and when people would bash her I would always go to bat for her. And I thought she f**king killed it in American Horror Story, so she is a multi-talented queen."

The lie detector test concluded that was the truth.

Gotham/GC IMAGES

Aside from Kanye, the ladies also have head-turning style moments in common. When asked if she believes Kim is a little inspired by her, Julia believes so.

"I would say that there are some looks that are a little similar to mine but I feel like, you know, it's just what's trending," she said. "But I don't know if I'm on her mood board or anything like that."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

Julia and Kanye, 46, turned heads in 2022 with their coast-to-coast romance -- which began shortly after his split from Kim. On Valentine's Day, the news broke that the pair had called it quits on their whirlwind romance, and a rep for Julia confirmed the split to ET.

In 2022, Julia wasn't shy when she revealed that she was a fan of Kim and her famous family. During an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, Julia clarified how much she liked the mother of her then-boyfriend's children.

"I'm not like diehard, like stand in line in the cold, or like go to, like, a store opening. I don't even own one lip kit," she said, referencing Kylie Jenner's makeup brand. "Guys, it's not really that serious."

