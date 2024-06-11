We're coming to you live with breaking news for The Morning Show.

After the hit Apple TV+ drama series signed off with that shocking season three finale, viewers are left wondering what will come next... and when. Months after the season wrapped up, some big changes have already been confirmed, including a new star joining Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), and the rest of the characters at UBA, a familiar face departing, and what the series is waiting for before it returns to our screens.

Prepare for the latest Morning Show headlines with ET's guide to season four below:

Laura Peterson Departs

ET has learned Julianna Margulies, who has portrayed Bradley's love interest for two seasons of the show, will not be returning for the fourth season. Variety, who broke the news of the actress' departure, reported via sources that she turned down an offer to appear in one episode for the upcoming season. According to the magazine, she has also been asked about her interest in joining a possible fifth season of the program. Sources told Variety the decision not to return was reached before she made controversial podcast comments in November 2023, for which she later issued an apology. ET has reached out to Margulies' rep for comment.

Introducing Celine Dumont

As one star exits, another enters: Marion Cotillard. In early June, it was confirmed that the Oscar winner will be joining the fourth season as Dumont, described as "a savvy operator from a storied European family." As Apple TV shared on Instagram, "Bienvenue au The Morning Show, Marion."

Return Date Loading

At PaleyFest Los Angeles in April, showrunner and writer Charlotte Stoudt confirmed a major historic event will take place before the new season debuts. "The show will be out after the election," she told the audience, referencing the 2024 presidential election. Given the show's history of addressing real-life events -- including the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, January 6th insurrection, and abortion bans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- it's likely the election will play a role in the plot of upcoming episodes.

Where Season 3 Left Off

The rollercoaster finale wrapped up with Alex spearheading a merger between UBA and NBN over Paul Marks' (Jon Hamm) plan to sell UBA. It's also revealed he was behind the UBA hack to hide the malfunction of his rocket's navigation system. Meanwhile, Bradley and her bother, Hal (Joe Tippett), turned themselves in to the FBI over his involvement in the January 6th insurrection and her help to cover up his actions.

More Questions Await

As for the plot of the upcoming season, few specifics have been shared -- but the team has made it clear there's much work to be done. "At the top of the season, usually months before, Charlotte Stoudt, our head writer-showrunner, will give us the idea of the arc, the big picture, the theme," Jennifer Aniston, who stars as Alex Levy, explained to Quinta Brunson of the process as a producer during their Variety Actors on Actors segment. "'Who can you trust?' was last year's theme. And then we'll digest the big picture, and then we'll come in and ask some questions and give some ideas and suggestions."

As executive producer Mimi Leder previously told ET, there are several questions they can answer in the new season. "I think it's left for the audience to imagine. There's so many ways we can go," she said. "Does the merger go through? Who's in charge of UBA? I mean, there's so many questions to answer. You'll just have to tune in after season 3 to see where we land."

