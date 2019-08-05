After spending much of her career on her dancing feet, Julianne Hough really appreciates some tender loving on her tootsies.

The former Dancing With the Stars champ’s husband, Brooks Laich, revealed her foot fetish while discussing sex on his How Men Think podcast on Monday.

“My wife really enjoys it when I suck on her toes,” Laich said during a conversation with sexologist Miss Jaiya. “True story. Hey, we play around. Why not?”

Laich, who tied the knot with Hough in 2017, added that he would never ask the 31-year-old beauty to suck his own toes, which are worn from his years as an NHL athlete. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

The couple shared more secrets of their sex life on the podcast (co-hosted by Laich and singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw) while celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary in July.

"My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times, because we've been curious about, like, 'Hey, something doesn't feel right. Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let's look into something,'" Hough shared during her guest stint on the podcast, before adding that Miss Jaiya's online Erotic Blueprint quiz had helped them in the bedroom.

"By almost learning each other's language... it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately," she explained. "We go to dinner a lot of the time, and dinner for Brooks is great because he's getting fed, he's got me there, whatever it might be... Dinner to me means I want eye contact and I would really appreciate you maybe touching my hand at some point."

Laich, 31, also shared how he gets turned on seeing Hough wearing in lingerie in bed.

"When you put lingerie on, I am f**king fired up," he enthused. "I love it."

But it's not all fun and fetishes for the couple in the bedroom. Hough opened up to ET in January about how suffering from endometriosis can make sex painful.

See more below.

