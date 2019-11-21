Apparently filming The Sound of Music wasn't exactly raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens. Star Julie Andrews appeared on Wednesday night's The Late Late Show with James Corden where she was asked about past comments regarding the difficult filming of the 1965 classic.

When host Corden asked the British icon if she didn't enjoy the filming process of making the movie, she replied, "Are you joking? Of course I did," before backtracking slightly and admitting, "It was good and bad."

The set for the film, which was shot in Austria, wasn't exactly as idyllic as it appeared on screen.

"The bad was that one day it was so muddy and so wet and we had so far to go up this Alp that our director said, 'Why don't you just sit on the oxen cart where all the camera equipment is and we'll give you a ride up?' So there I was in a huge wrapped fur coat just to keep me warm and being dragged by two oxen and all the camera equipment on the back," Andrews recalled.

The 84-year-old actress and performer also revealed that a local farmer attempted to sabotage the filming.

"He got very upset that the filming was upsetting the milking of his cows," she explained. "And we had had to build a fake stream -- you know the one that I throw the rocks over and things like that? -- so in the night just before we filmed, he came with a pitchfork and stuck it in the fake stream and it all drained away."

But it certainly wasn't all bad. Andrews recalled one big plus when shooting in Austria.

"The other good part though was one or two of the farmers made their own schnapps and at the end of a freezing day, we were sometimes given a glass of schnapps and boy was that good," she dished.

Andrews recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about filming some of her beloved movies.

"I think people feel that anything to do with Hollywood is all the glamour and the red carpets and the beautiful gowns and those are the very pleasant icing on the cake," she told ET at the time. "But the hard work behind the scenes, the number of craftsmen and technicians, people who work so hard to make the film come together."

She also recalled working on Mary Poppins, saying, "The flying sequences were difficult. They saved all the difficult stuff for me. I'm talking about way up high in the rafters. Until the very end... I fell straight to the ground. And I didn't fall off the wire. It just gave way. And lucky for the counterbalancing person, I was not hurt. But it was a little surprising and very frightening for a minute."

She also got candid about about another beloved project of hers -- the Princess Diaries. See what she had to say about a potential third installment in the exclusive interview below:

