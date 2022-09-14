Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Tributes
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!
Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 14 -- marking four years since they unexpectedly tied the knot inside a New York City courthouse back in 2018. The two followed their surprise nuptials with a star-studded event in South Carolina a year later.
Commemorating the start of their union, they took to social media with touching tributes.
"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Justin wrote to his bride.
Praised Hailey, "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you."
The couple's wedding vows were put to the test this year after both stars experienced scary health struggles. In March, Hailey suffered a blood clot to her brain. A source told ET at the time, "Hailey went through a traumatic experience with her blood clot, but she is thankfully doing much better and is healthy. This actually elevated her relationship with Justin and solidified that he will always be by her side through thick and thin and make sure she is taken care of and supported in any capacity."
Continued the source, "Hailey knows now more than ever that she can always rely on him and lean on him when she needs support. Justin was shaken up by the experience, too. Hailey is his world and he could never imagine life without her. This brought them closer together than ever before and it was a reminder for the both of them to really appreciate each other and their special relationship."
Three months later, Justin revealed he was experiencing facial paralysis and had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has impacted his Justice world tour and spurred show cancelations.
"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," he recently announced to fans. "I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."
As Hailey said of their consecutive health scares in a Good Morning America interview, "I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because you’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times."
