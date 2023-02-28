Justin Bieber appears to be cutting his world tour short. The "Sorry" singer has reportedly cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice World Tour, following multiple delays.

News of the tour's cancellation comes after The Utilita Arena Sheffield in the U.K. -- where Bieber was soon set to perform -- shared the news that the show had been cancelled, telling fans, "Please note: This show has been cancelled. Your refund will be processed as soon as possible & automatically to your method of payment."

Additionally, the Ticketmaster website has a full list of Bieber's planned upcoming engagements -- the majority of which span Europe -- and all of which have been marked as cancelled.

The Twitter fan account Justice Tour Updates posted news of the cancelled shows as well, along with detailed instructions on how fans could get tickets refunded for the shows they'll be missing.

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Bieber first postponed his tour one year ago after contracting COVID-19. Then, in October, Bieber announced that he would be postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. The following month, he explained the situation to his fans.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber, who was diagnosed with the disorder back in June, wrote in a statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

After canceling the remainder of his U.S. shows, Bieber took some time off, and after consulting doctors, his family and his team, he picked things back up for the European leg of the tour, performing six different shows. He went on to continue the tour, performing his most recent show in Brazil. And while Bieber was "hyped" to be back, ultimately, the 28-year-old pop star found being back on the road exhausting and decided to press pause on the Justice world tour.

"It took a real toll on me," he wrote. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber continued, "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Bieber has yet to officially comment on the cancelled tour dates.

