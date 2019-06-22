Justin Bieber is back at work on new music!

The singer shared a shot of himself and wife Hailey in "studio mode" on Instagram on Friday. In the pic, the Biebs sits shirtless at a grand piano, while his wife embraces him from behind. Famous friends and fans left excited comments on the pic, while Hailey wrote simply, "luh u baby."

Justin's official return to music has been a long time coming -- his last studio album, Purpose, was released in November 2015. However, the singer has made featured appearances on several major songs in the ensuing years, and most recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran for a catchy duet, "I Don't Care," which will be part of the British performer's upcoming collab album. He also made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande's Coachella set in April -- his first live performance in two years.

In an emotional message posted to his Instagram in March, the pop star announced that he plans to come back "with a vengeance" when he releases his next album. But right now, his main priority is his health and family.

"I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s," Justin explained. "I realized, and as you guys probably saw, I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don’t deserve that. You pay money to come and have a lively, energetic, fun, light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error, as most of us do. I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he added. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

"My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable. [God's] love is supernatural. His grace is that reliable.... the top is where [I] reside, period, whether I make music or not, the king said so. But I will come with a vengeance believe that."

