Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday with an apology to those he may have offended with the April Fools' prank he posted a day earlier, showing wife Hailey seemingly pregnant with their first child together.

"There's always gonna be people offended, there's also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS," the singer began. "I didn't at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children."

Fans were quick to call out Bieber for being insensitive on Monday, following his reveal that photos implying Hailey was pregnant were nothing more than an April Fools' prank. "Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS," he wrote alongside a sonogram photo of a puppy, after sharing multiple photos of Hailey in a doctor's office, holding her stomach.

"A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don't want anyone to be hurt by a prank," Beiber continued. "It's like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just don't know what will hurt someone's feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it's just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend."

"Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly," he concluded.

While Justin and Hailey aren't expecting, a source recently told ET that the couple has discussed plans to have children, with the pop star expressing his desire to "be a young father."

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," the source said of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, who were both 18 when Justin was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it's more of a friendship."

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them," the source added. "They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

