Justin Bieber'sLate Late Show take-over continued on Wednesday when the 25-year-old artist headed out to a dance studio with host James Corden.

Corden introduced the adorable new installment in his popular "Toddlerography" segment by explaining how he felt insulted when Bieber shot down his choreography suggestions during Tuesday's "Carpool Karaoke" segment, so they decided to work with some of the best in the business on coming up with new dance moves.

In this case, the choreographers were all young children who showed off their hilarious toddler dance moves as Bieber and Corden tried their hardest to keep up.

From some enthusiastic and chaotic routines to some slower and more, lets call it "interpretive" numbers, the "Yummy" singer seemed super excited and playful when it came to having a fun time in the dance studio.

When it finally came time to catch their breath and take a break, Corden, Bieber and one of the young toddlers took a seat on the floor and calmingly blew bubbles.

It was an incredibly cute segment, and Bieber's seemingly natural aptitude for talking and joking with kids made some of his fans swoon even more over the thought of the now-married Bieber possibly being a dad sometime in the future.

that was so cute omg i love justin with toddlers 🥺❤️ #LateLateBieber@latelateshow@justinbieber — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓪 (@versacelia) February 20, 2020

LETS TALK ABOUT HOW AMAZING @justinbieber IS WITH KIDS #LateLateBieber — Rhiannon (@HessasAngels) February 20, 2020

@justinbieber dancing with kids on @latelateshow I’m not okay 🥺❤️ — katherine crowley (@_Kcrowley) February 20, 2020

Bieber himself has been very upfront about wanting to have kids with wife Hailey Bieber sometime in the future. Last year, he shared multiple posts to Instagram hinting at how much he wants to be a dad.

"Love dates with you baby," he captioned a shot of himself and Hailey at Disneyland. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

In October, he also shared a video of a dad playing with letters with his cute, giggling baby and wrote, "This is something to look forward to :)."

Several hours later, he shared a cute video of a little girl talking about putting on lipstick, writing, "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in world of trouble haha."

After "Toddlerography," Bieber and Corden also teamed up for a pre-taped segment where they took their newly christened Yummy Food Truck out into the streets of Los Angeles to sell grilled cheese sandwiches and fish tacos. Needless to say, things got a little out of hand.

