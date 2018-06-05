Justin Bieber to Portray Cupid, the God of Love and Attraction, in New Animated Movie

Justin Bieber is getting ready to make you fall in the love.

The pop star is set to voice the title role in Cupid, an animated film from Mythos Studios.

"When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief," Mythos Studios' co-founder and Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, said in a press release.

Cupid, the mythological god armed with a mischievous spirit and a bow and arrow, is the son of Venus (the Goddess of Love and Beauty) and the War god, Mars.

"Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world," said David Maisel, Mythos Studios' co-founder.

Bieber confirmed the news on his Instagram account Tuesday. The singer posted a sketch of the title character along with the caption, "#cupidmovie."

