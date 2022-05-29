Justin Hartley isn't worried about what his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, does, with a source telling ET, the This Is Us star is "happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him."

For those who haven't followed the former famous couple's relationship, Justin and Chrishell first began dating in 2013 and later tied the knot in October 2017. They got married at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch with many of his This Is Us co-stars helping them celebrate.

Fast-forward to November 2019, Justin filed to divorce Chrishell. The reportedly blindsiding filing was highlighted in the second season of Chrishell's hit Netflix real estate series, Selling Sunset.

"He texted me that we were filed," Chrishell told co-star Mary Fitzgerald at the time. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

Now, years after Justin and Chrishell's divorce has been finalized, it seems Justin is happy to have that chapter of his life closed, and is "more in love than ever" with his third wife, Sofia Pernas.

A source tells ET, "Justin and Sofia are more in love than ever. She is a huge supporter of his and is always cheering him on. They're pretty inseparable and just really have an amazing relationship."

Justin and Sofia initially met when they were both cast on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. They co-starred and were in an on-screen relationship as their characters, Adam Newman and Marisa Sierras for nearly a year.

Justin then met Chrishell, also as co-stars on Young and Restless, when she joined the cast for a 10-episode arc after Sofia's time on the show had ended.

In May 2020, after Chrishelle and Justin separated, rumors began to swirl about the previous soap stars' romantic reunion. Photos of Justin and Sofia kissing in Southern California surfaced and confirmed their relationship.

Backgrid

The two wed in a private ceremony a year later, in May 2021.

Now, a source tells ET, Justin is completely moved on from Chrishell. "He tries not to pay attention to what Chrishell says or does that involves him or anything else. He is happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him," the source reveals.

Chrishell is currently dating Australian singer G Flip, she announced her new relationship during Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion.

