Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer got to meet a very special woman on Tuesday — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

The two actors appear in the upcoming film On the Basis of Sex, which is based on Ginsburg’s life and career. Theroux is playing Mel Wulf, the legal director of the ACLU, while Hammer is portraying Martin Ginsburg, RBG’s late husband.

Both A-listers were smitten with their new famous acquaintance and posed with her while on a trip to Washington D.C.

“…. new couple alert,” Theroux captioned his photo with Ginsburg. This prompted Hammer to comment, “Back off… she’s spoken for!”

Hammer also got his photo with the justice, writing, “… and then this happened!”

The two co-stars had some more fun on their trip around D.C., documenting their visit with identical Instagram Stories.

“@armiehammer & @justintheroux take D.C. Ready… set… bro!” they began. They visited the Trump International Hotel and the White House, jokingly calling it “Putin’s house.”

They also stopped by the infamous Watergate Hotel, and concluded their trip with some slow motion videos of themselves walking up the steps of the Supreme Court building.

On the Basis of Sex comes out Christmas Day and also stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg. ET spoke with Jones last month at a premiere of the film, where she opened up about embodying Ginsburg. Check it out:

